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Peters is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Peters is on the bench for the third time in four games, with each of his absences coming against southpaws. The White Sox could continue to deploy him as a platoon player in the outfield until Austin Hays (hamstring) returns from the injured list, at which point Peters could see his opportunities to start against right-handed pitching dry up.

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