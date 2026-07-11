White Sox's Tristan Peters: Hits for cycle Friday

Peters went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a two-run home run, four total RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 14-1 win over the Athletics.

Peters became the third player to hit for the cycle this season, joining Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bryce Harper, and the seventh to do so in franchise history. Furthermore, Peters became the third player since the expansion era (since 1961) to complete the cycle by getting two hits in the same inning, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. This was Peters' third multi-hit performance since the beginning of July, a span where he's hitting 12-for-27 (.444) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, five RBI and six runs scored.