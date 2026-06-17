White Sox's Tristan Peters: Idle against southpaw

Peters is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

After Peters started in each of the White Sox's last 10 games, manager Will Venable has elected to give the left-handed-hitting outfielder a breather while the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the bump. Peters has been an unsung hero in the White Sox's surprise 38-33 start to the season. While the 26-year-old rookie hasn't provided much in the way of counting statistics with three home runs, four stolen bases, 22 runs and 21 RBI in 68 games, he's produced a strong .294/.352/.450 slash line across 200 plate appearances.