White Sox's Tristan Peters: Idle Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peters is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
Peters has gone 3-for-11 with two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in the last four games to begin May. While he sits Tuesday, Derek Hill has the start in center field and is batting seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Tristan Peters: Knocks in one, scores once•
-
White Sox's Tristan Peters: Filling strong side of platoon in CF•
-
White Sox's Tristan Peters: On bench for second time in series•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tristan Peters: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tristan Peters: Heading to bench Thursday•