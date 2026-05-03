White Sox's Tristan Peters: Knocks in one, scores once
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peters went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Padres.
Peters remains the White Sox's primary center fielder, as he's drawn a start in eight straight games against right-handed pitching. He drew a walk and came around to score in the sixth inning Saturday, before executing a sacrifice bunt for an RBI one frame later. Since taking over a more consistent role April 18, Peters has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with four RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases.
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