Peters went 2-for-3 with a triple and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Astros.

Peters had a five-game homer streak in late August, but since it ended, he's cooled off by going just 4-for-18 over his last six games. The outfielder was able to provide a little speed boost in this contest, though that hasn't been a steady part of his production throughout the year. He's 8-for-10 on the basepaths this year while hitting .279 with an .813 OPS, 12 home runs, 52 RBI, 54 runs scored, 27 doubles and four triples over 134 contests.