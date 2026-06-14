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White Sox's Tristan Peters: Spoils Yamamoto's no-hit bid

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Los Angeles ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto entered the bottom of the ninth inning working on a no-hitter, but Peters ended the hurler's chance at history by clubbing a leadoff homer to right field. That was Peters' first long ball in 22 contests, though he's batting a robust .369 with 11 doubles during that span. The hot spell has brought Peters' season slash line up to a very strong .299/.358/.460 and has helped him cement his role as Chicago's near-every center fielder.

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