White Sox's Tristan Peters: Spoils Yamamoto's no-hit bid

Peters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Los Angeles ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto entered the bottom of the ninth inning working on a no-hitter, but Peters ended the hurler's chance at history by clubbing a leadoff homer to right field. That was Peters' first long ball in 22 contests, though he's batting a robust .369 with 11 doubles during that span. The hot spell has brought Peters' season slash line up to a very strong .299/.358/.460 and has helped him cement his role as Chicago's near-every center fielder.