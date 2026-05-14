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Peters went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Royals.

Peters entered Wednesday's game hitless in five of his last six starts, but he contributed to a key rally in the second inning of the win. He drove in the White Sox's first run of the contest with a double and came around to score in the same frame. Peters remains the team's primary center fielder and is hitting .271 with four stolen bases across 107 plate appearances.

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