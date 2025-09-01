Alexander (5-13) picked up the win in Monday's game against Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout.

The 31-year-old southpaw was credited with the victory after the White Sox scored two runs in the eighth to take the lead. Alexander didn't have his sharpest outing himself, yielding a run on a Brooks Lee single in the seventh. The Chicago lefty continues to pitch in long relief and is not worthy of fantasy consideration due to a 4.85 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 74:28 K:BB across 89 total frames.