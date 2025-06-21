Alexander (4-7) was the pitcher of record in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays after striking out two batters while giving up four hits and no walks in four innings of relief.

Davis Martin had initially been scheduled to start Friday, but he was instead placed on the injured list prior to the game due to a right forearm strain. As a result, the White Sox had right-hander Grant Taylor step in for a spot start, though he covered just one inning before turning the game over to Alexander. The veteran lefty delivered a quality performance in the extended relief outing, retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced on 49 pitches. The White Sox will have an opening in the rotation the next time Martin's turn comes up Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, and Alexander might have performed well enough Friday to serve as a starter or primary pitcher in that outing over Mike Vasil, who was roughed up for six runs in 3.2 innings against the Cardinals on Thursday.