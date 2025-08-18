Alexander struck out four and allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 2.1 innings in relief in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

The veteran southpaw made a 4.1-inning bulk-relief appearance in his most recent outing Monday against the Tigers, but he was available for a more traditional bullpen role during the White Sox's weekend series in Kansas City. Alexander could be a candidate to make additional starts or bulk-relief appearances over the final six weeks of the season if another opening in the rotation emerges, but for now, the White Sox appear content to proceed with Yoendrys Gomez as their No. 5 starter.