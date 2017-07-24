White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Coughs up winning hit Saturday
Clippard allowed a walkoff double to the only batter he faced in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Kansas City.
Clippard, newly minted as the White Sox's closer after the team traded David Robertson to the Yankees, has made two appearances for his new team -- both of which have resulted in walkoff victories for the Royals. He was the loser Friday night when he gave up two hits, a walk and a hit batsman, and then he left a pitch up in the zone for Brandon Moss to plate the game-winning run Sunday.
