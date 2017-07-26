Clippard is expected to settle in as the White Sox's closer for the time being following the trade of Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers on Wednesday.

With the White Sox dealing away their top three relievers (David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Swarzak) in the past eight days, the bullpen now looks to be one of the weaker units in baseball, but that's not a major concern while the club embarks on a long-term rebuild. According to Dave Kerner of WBBM Newsradio 780 AM, manager Rick Renteria said that Clippard would have received the save opportunity in Tuesday's game to the Cubs had the situation presented itself, which seemingly indicates that the veteran is being viewed as the club's top ninth-inning option. By virtue of possessing the most prior closing experience of anyone in the bullpen, Clippard should have an opportunity to build up some security at the back end, but his recent performances haven't offered much encouragement that he'll be able to do so. With four losses, three blown saves and an 11.85 ERA on his ledger over 17 appearances since June 4, Clippard might not have room for slippage, even with few attractive alternatives looming. Of the White Sox's other options in the bullpen, Dan Jennings and Jake Petricka (elbow) -- who was activated from the 10-day disabled list to take Swarzak's spot on the active roster -- look to be Clippard's top challengers.