White Sox's Tyler Clippard: May close games with White Sox
Clippard, who was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, will be used in late-inning situations, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Clippard has some experience as a closer and seems to be the best fit among Chicago's current bullpen staff to close out games after the White Sox traded David Robertson to the Yankees. The 32-year-old Clippard had a 4.95 ERA and one save in 40 games for the Yankees. He's far from being a lock-down closing option with the White Sox, so those fantasy owners desperate for saves should be looking at other relievers, such as Anthony Swarzak (2.45 ERA, 48 Ks, 44 IP).
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Will begin as White Sox closer•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Traded to White Sox•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Loses role in bullpen•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Struggles continue in loss•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Responsible for loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Registers save against Cardinals•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....