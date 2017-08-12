Clippard recorded the final two outs of Friday's 6-3 win over the Royals, allowing an inherited runner to score but still picking up his third save of the season.

After Juan Minaya put runners on second and third with one out to begin the ninth inning, Clippard got the call and proceeded to uncork a wild pitch before finishing things out. The veteran reliever is now 2-for-2 in save chances with a 1.80 ERA and 12:5 K:BB in 10 innings since coming over from the Yankees.