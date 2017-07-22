White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Takes loss in debut
Clippard (1-6) allowed a run on two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Royals.
This was Clippard's first appearance since the White Sox acquired him and named him the team's closer. It wasn't a save situation Friday -- the 32-year-old reliever entered a tied game in the 10th inning -- but it was the type of situation you expect a closer to nail down. Clippard may have been a popular free-agent target this past week, but Friday's results are a reminder of his struggles this season (5.15 ERA, 20 walks, 36.2 IP).
