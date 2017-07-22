Clippard (1-6) allowed a run on two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

This was Clippard's first appearance since the White Sox acquired him and named him the team's closer. It wasn't a save situation Friday -- the 32-year-old reliever entered a tied game in the 10th inning -- but it was the type of situation you expect a closer to nail down. Clippard may have been a popular free-agent target this past week, but Friday's results are a reminder of his struggles this season (5.15 ERA, 20 walks, 36.2 IP).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast