Clippard is set to close games for Chicago, according to manager Rick Rentaria, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Although Clippard has struggled for most of the year during his time with the Yankees, he will slide into the closer's role with the White Sox for the time being. Rentaria may choose to give Anthony Swarzak a couple chances to try out his hand in the night-inning role, considering he's outperformed Clippard this season, but for the immediate future it appears as though Clippard will get most of the opportunities.