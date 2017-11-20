White Sox's Tyler Danish: Bumped from 40-man roster
Danish was outrighted off the White Sox's 40-man roster Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
A second-round pick in 2013, he posted an unsightly 5.47 ERA and just 71 strikeouts in 138.1 innings with Triple-A Charlotte in 2017, marking his third straight minor-league season with an ERA over 5.00 and a K/9 under 6.0. The White Sox decided Danish's 40-man spot would be better utilized on another player who might otherwise have been lost to the Rule 5 draft.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Suffers dislocated shoulder•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Sent back to minors•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Notches win despite walking six batters•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Will start Saturday's matinee•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Start moved to Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Officially joins roster for Friday start•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....