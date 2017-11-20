Danish was outrighted off the White Sox's 40-man roster Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

A second-round pick in 2013, he posted an unsightly 5.47 ERA and just 71 strikeouts in 138.1 innings with Triple-A Charlotte in 2017, marking his third straight minor-league season with an ERA over 5.00 and a K/9 under 6.0. The White Sox decided Danish's 40-man spot would be better utilized on another player who might otherwise have been lost to the Rule 5 draft.