Danish had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Danish will journey to the big leagues for the first time in 2018 after getting added to the White Sox's 40-man roster prior to Friday's series opener versus Toronto. The right-hander had been deployed as a multi-inning reliever with Charlotte this year, accumulating a 3.06 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 64.2 innings. He will likely be used in a similar capacity with Chicago while he's with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories