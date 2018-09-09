Danish was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In terms of roster composition, this move comes as a bit of a surprise, as no corresponding move was made. There is some speculation that this could be a move to allow a new pitcher to come up from the minors to start Tuesday's contest against Kansas City, though things are a bit unclear on that front still. Regardless, Danish's past struggles in the big leagues and lower standing in the organization make him even less appealing than he was before from a fantasy perspective.

