The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The left-hander was optioned to Charlotte on Wednesday, but he'll quickly rejoin the big-league bullpen with Fraser Ellard (lat) headed to the injured list. Gilbert has made nine MLB appearances (three starts) this season and has a 5.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings.