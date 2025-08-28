White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Dispatched to Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Gilbert was pummeled for six runs while recording just one out in a relief appearance Wednesday versus the Royals and finds himself back in the minors a day later. Cam Booser will absorb Gilbert's roster spot.
