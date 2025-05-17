The White Sox placed Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
Gilbert was pulled from Friday's game against the Cubs after facing just two batters and will now miss at least the rest of May upon moving to the IL. Jared Shuster will come up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill his place in the South Siders' bullpen.
