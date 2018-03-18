Saladino (concussion) will start at shortstop and bat second for the White Sox in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Saladino missed the minimum seven days with the mild concussion and will thus look to continue his excellent start to the spring. The 28-year-old has gone 9-for-22 with a home run and two steals in Cactus League play, strengthening his case for playing time at third base or designated hitter to begin the season.