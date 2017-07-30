Saladino will bat second and start at third base Sunday against the Indians.

Manager Rick Renteria has yet to commit to either Saladino or Yolmer Sanchez as part of a regular tandem with Matt Davidson at either DH or third base, as both Saladino and Sanchez have hit below .230 since the All-Star break. It's likely Renteria will alternate starts between the two struggling infielders until one emerges as the preferred option, but the fantasy upside seems fairly limited for whichever player ultimately wins out in the competition.