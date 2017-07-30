White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Batting second Sunday
Saladino will bat second and start at third base Sunday against the Indians.
Manager Rick Renteria has yet to commit to either Saladino or Yolmer Sanchez as part of a regular tandem with Matt Davidson at either DH or third base, as both Saladino and Sanchez have hit below .230 since the All-Star break. It's likely Renteria will alternate starts between the two struggling infielders until one emerges as the preferred option, but the fantasy upside seems fairly limited for whichever player ultimately wins out in the competition.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Returns from DL•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Set to kick off rehab assignment Monday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Eyeing rehab assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...