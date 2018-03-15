Saladino (concussion) could return to games as early as Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Saladino has been sidelined since Sunday with a concussion, but he recently resumed workouts and is nearing a return to action. Barring any setbacks, he should have enough time to get up to speed for Opening Day. Saladino projects to open the season as the White Sox's utility infielder.

