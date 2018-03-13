Manager Rick Renteria said Saladino is day-to-day after suffering a mild concussion in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

Renteria seemed confident Saladino will not be sidelined long-term. If this is a short-term absence, it should not affect Saladino's chances of breaking camp as Chicago's primary utility infielder.

