White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Day-to-day with mild concussion
Manager Rick Renteria said Saladino is day-to-day after suffering a mild concussion in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.
Renteria seemed confident Saladino will not be sidelined long-term. If this is a short-term absence, it should not affect Saladino's chances of breaking camp as Chicago's primary utility infielder.
