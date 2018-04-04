White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Gets first start
Saladino started at third base Tuesday and went hitless in two at-bats before he was removed for a pinch hitter.
Manager Rick Renteria didn't want his bench players getting stale, so he had Saladino make his first start of the season. The utility infielder can fill in at three spots, but there won't be, or shouldn't be, many opportunities to spell second baseman Yoan Moncada or shortstop Tim Anderson. That leaves third base where Yolmer Sanchez has been the regular starter. Saladino has just two at-bats and served once as a pinch runner this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Could return by Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Progressing from concussion•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Day-to-day with mild concussion•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Leaves game with head injury•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...