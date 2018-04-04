Saladino started at third base Tuesday and went hitless in two at-bats before he was removed for a pinch hitter.

Manager Rick Renteria didn't want his bench players getting stale, so he had Saladino make his first start of the season. The utility infielder can fill in at three spots, but there won't be, or shouldn't be, many opportunities to spell second baseman Yoan Moncada or shortstop Tim Anderson. That leaves third base where Yolmer Sanchez has been the regular starter. Saladino has just two at-bats and served once as a pinch runner this season.