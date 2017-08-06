Saladino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

With Matt Davidson (wrist) returning to action following a four-game absence, there will only be room in the lineup for one of Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez, and Saladino will draw the short end of the stick in the series finale. The benching ends a streak of seven consecutive starts for Saladino, who didn't make a compelling case to stick in the starting nine over Sanchez by batting 5-for-26 (.192 average) during those contests.