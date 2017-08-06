White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Gets Sunday off
Saladino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
With Matt Davidson (wrist) returning to action following a four-game absence, there will only be room in the lineup for one of Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez, and Saladino will draw the short end of the stick in the series finale. The benching ends a streak of seven consecutive starts for Saladino, who didn't make a compelling case to stick in the starting nine over Sanchez by batting 5-for-26 (.192 average) during those contests.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Starts at third base Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Batting second Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Returns from DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...