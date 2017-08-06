White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Late entry into Sunday lineup
Saladino was a late addition to the White Sox's lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He'll bat fifth and man the DH spot.
Saladino had been set to head back to the bench Sunday with Matt Davidson (wrist) expected to return from a four-game absence, but the White Sox's team trainers apparently decided shortly before the contest that Davidson wouldn't be ready to go. It's not expected that Davidson has suffered a major setback, so there's a good chance that after a team off day Monday, he'll be in the starting nine Tuesday against the Astros, leaving Saladino to fight Yolmer Sanchez for one available regular lineup spot.
