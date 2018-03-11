White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Leaves game with head injury
Saladino exited Sunday's spring training game against the Diamondbacks with a head injury after a collision with teammate Nicky Delmonico, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Saladino will go through concussion protocol after colliding with teammate Delmonic, who injured his shoulder on the play. It's unclear how long Saladino will be out, but he should return to the field after his symptoms have subsided.
