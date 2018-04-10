White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Makes second straight start
Saladino drew the start at third base and went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays.
Saladino was in the starting lineup for a second straight game after serving as the designated hitter Monday. Presumably, manager Rick Renteria wanted to give the utility infielder a string of plate appearances to keep him fresh. Saladino's gotten spotty playing time so far, having sat out six of the first 11 games. We expect Yolmer Sanchez, who has been one of the White Sox's early hitting stars, back at third for the series finale Wednesday.
