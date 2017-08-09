Play

Saladino is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Astros.

Saladino has started the past nine games for the White Sox, but gets a day off after going just 1-for-5 in Tuesday's win. Nicky Delmonico will start as the designated hitter and Yolmer Sanchez takes over at the hot corner in his stead. Saladino appears to be receiving plenty of playing time in a crowded infield, but may need to improve offensively if he wants to earn an everyday role.

