White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Progressing from concussion
Saladino (concussion) has not yet been cleared for action but will participate in a workout Wednesday, The Athletic's James Fegan reports.
Saladino remains sidelined after suffering a mild concussion during Sunday's spring outing. On a positive note, the infielder said that he was feeling much better after another day off. He will continue to stay in the league-mandated concussion protocol for the rest of this week, but could return to the field by early next week.
