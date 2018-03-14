Saladino (concussion) has not yet been cleared for action but will participate in a workout Wednesday, The Athletic's James Fegan reports.

Saladino remains sidelined after suffering a mild concussion during Sunday's spring outing. On a positive note, the infielder said that he was feeling much better after another day off. He will continue to stay in the league-mandated concussion protocol for the rest of this week, but could return to the field by early next week.