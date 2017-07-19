White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Saladino is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Saladino will occupy a spot on the bench after starting three of the previous four contests. With Yoan Moncada coming up to serve as the primary second baseman, Saladino is likely going to lose some starts, but should continue to get quality time at third for Chicago, while sprinkling in some starts at short and second. For Wednesday's game, Matt Davidson draws the start at third while Yolmer Sanchez takes over as the DH.
