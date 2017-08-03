Saladino started at third base Wednesday as Matt Davidson was unavailable due to a wrist injury. He batted second and went 1-for-5 with a run scored.

Davidson, who left Tuesday's game because of the injury, is considered day-to-day, a situation that should present Saladino with additional at-bats. But that's not something that should excite fantasy owners. Saladino is batting .211 (8-for-38) with one extra-base hit since the All-Star break.