The White Sox are expected to select Schweitzer's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Elijah Evans of JustBaseball.com reports.

Schweitzer struggled upon reaching Triple-A for the first time last season, turning in a 7.92 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 50 innings at Charlotte. He's moved to the bullpen to begin the 2026 campaign, and the role change seems to have helped him as he's given up just one earned run in five innings. He'll presumably remain in a long relief role once he joins the White Sox.