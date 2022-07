The White Sox have selected Schweitzer with the 161st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Schweitzer has a deep arsenal for his age. He took the hill for Ball State 17 times as a junior and amassed an 11-2 record and 112:30 K:BB over 91.2 innings. The southpaw is a bit undersized, but the White Sox will continue to develop him as a starter until injuries or poor performance force their hand.