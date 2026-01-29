The White Sox signed Miller to a minor-league contract Jan. 15 that includes an invitation to spring training.

After posting a 2.32 ERA and 54:11 K:BB over 62 innings between the Mariners and Cubs in 2024, Miller took a major step back in 2025. He missed ample time with a hip injury and, when healthy, never escaped Triple-A Iowa, where he was torched for a 6.27 ERA and 36:34 K:BB in 37.1 frames. Miller could bounce back and win a spot in the White Sox' bullpen, though the chances are better he opens the 2026 season at Triple-A Charlotte.