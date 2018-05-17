General manager Rick Hahn said Diaz is dealing with shoulder issues, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Diaz has yet to appear in the minors this season due to lingering shoulder issues, though the specifics remain unclear. He'll likely report to High-A Winstom Salem once healthy. The 23-year-old struggled to a 14.25 ERA across 12 innings between High-A and Low-A last season.