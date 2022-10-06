Velasquez allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Twins.

Starter Davis Martin was pulled from the game early due to biceps tightness after surrendering seven runs over 1.2 innings, and Velaszuez was called upon to relieve him. Velasquez allowed two inherited runners to score but settled in after that, allowing just one earned run over 3.1 innings. Over 75.1 innings working mostly out of the bullpen this season, Velasquez owned a 4.78 ERA with 69 strikeouts.