Velasquez allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Twins.
Starter Davis Martin was pulled from the game early due to biceps tightness after surrendering seven runs over 1.2 innings, and Velaszuez was called upon to relieve him. Velasquez allowed two inherited runners to score but settled in after that, allowing just one earned run over 3.1 innings. Over 75.1 innings working mostly out of the bullpen this season, Velasquez owned a 4.78 ERA with 69 strikeouts.
More News
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Starting bullpen game Sunday•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Likely to return as reliever•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Placed on 15-day IL•