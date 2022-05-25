Velasquez allowed one walk and struck out five across three scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to Boston.

Velasquez made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season, and he delivered some needed length in the blowout loss. He struggled mightily as a starter earlier in the campaign, particularly in his two prior appearances when he allowed 11 earned runs across 10 innings. As a result, he has likely lost his grip on a consistent rotation spot, with Johnny Cueto taking over in his place. Even if Velasquez continues to make spot starts for the time being, he is almost certainly headed for a relief role once Lance Lynn (knee) is able to return.