General manager Rick Hahn said Saturday that Velasquez could rejoin the rotation after Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez's first seven appearances of the season came as a starter, but he tossed three relief innings against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Even if the right-hander rejoins the rotation next week, he'll likely return to the bullpen once Lance Lynn (knee) returns from the injured list. Velasquez hasn't been particularly effective early in the season, as he's posted a 5.30 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 35.2 innings over eight appearances (seven starts). Davis Martin is also in the mix to take Keuchel's spot in the rotation.