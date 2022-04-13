Velasquez allowed one run on two hits and three walks over four innings during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners. He had two strikeouts and didn't qualify for the decision.

The 29-year-old was targeting four innings for his White Sox debut Tuesday, and he covered exactly that with only 62 pitches. Velasquez surrendered a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez during the second inning but otherwise held down Seattle, though he did have some control issues with three walks. It's a strong start to the season for the right-hander, and he should remain a part of Chicago's starting rotation for the foreseeable future with Lance Lynn (knee) and Lucas Giolito (abdomen) on the injured list.