Velasquez won't start Friday against the Cubs since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The game will be made up via a doubleheader on Saturday, and Velasquez will presumably start one of those contests. Saturday's originally scheduled pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, should start the other game of the twin bill.
