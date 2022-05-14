Velasquez (2-3) gave up seven runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Velasquez served up three home runs in the ugly outing, including a two-run blast by Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. The veteran righty had lowered his ERA to 3.97 after allowing just one run in his previous two starts, but it jumped to 5.53 after Friday's game. He's sporting a 25:12 KBB through 27.2 innings on the year. Velasquez is expected to start in Kansas City next week.