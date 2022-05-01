Velasquez tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and picked up the win in Saturday's victory over the Angels. He allowed four hits and posted a 6:0 K:BB in the game.
Velasquez was knocked around a bit in his last couple starts, but he was on top of his game Saturday, and he likely would have been out there longer had he not been removed following a lengthy rain delay.
