Velasquez's groin injury appears to be minor, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Although Velasquez landed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain Friday, it doesn't appear as though his injury is a significant concern. The right-hander played catch Friday and plans to throw a bullpen session in the coming days. It seems likely that Velasquez will be able to rejoin the White Sox following a relatively minimal IL stint, but it's not yet clear whether a rotation spot will be open since Lance Lynn (knee) is nearing a return.
