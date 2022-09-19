Velasquez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings during Sunday's win over the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although the White Sox planned for a bullpen game Sunday, Velazquez gave the team decent length by tossing 62 pitches (42 strikes) over four innings. However, he was forced to settle for the no-decision since most of the team's offensive production came after his departure. Over five appearances (one start) since the start of September, the right-hander has posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in nine innings. Velazquez will likely head back to the bullpen following Sunday's outing.