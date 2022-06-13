Velasquez (groin) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Velasquez has been sidelined since late May due to a left groin strain, but his injury was considered minor, and he'll rejoin the rotation following a relatively minimal stay on the injured list. The right-hander had mixed results prior to his absence, as he posted a 5.30 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 35.2 innings over eight appearances (seven starts) to begin the year.